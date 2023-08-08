Wapping Wharf: Gaol Ferry Bridge set to reopen in September
- Published
A Bristol footbridge that has been shut for more than a year for repairs is set to reopen a month's time.
Work to restore Gaol Ferry Bridge, which was built in 1935, began in August last year and cost £1.5 million - 50% more than planned.
The bridge connects Southville to Wapping Wharf and its closure had a big impact on businesses in the area.
Bristol City Councillor Don Alexander said on Tuesday the bridge would reopen at 17:00 BST on 8 September.
The works were initially expected to last six to nine months, but the project was extended and its budget increased.
Mr Alexander, cabinet member for transport, thanked businesses and commuters for their patience.
"It's been a challenging project as the bridge was in an even worse condition than anticipated, with paper-thin steelwork in some places," he said.
The works included replacing sections of the bridge's steel structure, rotten timbers, some of the stone work as well as repairs to the bridge's distinctive steel lattice work.
Over the next month the final repairs will be completed, a new deck installed, paintwork completed and the scaffolding removed.
'Over the moon'
The bridge's closure left business at Wapping Wharf struggling, with many saying customers were unwilling to make a long diversion to visit.
People visiting from the other side of the River Avon faced an extra 25 minute walk or 10 minute cycle to get there.
Restaurant Woky Ko cited the bridge as part of the reason it closed on the site and Better Food's Phil Haughton said trade was down about 30%.
Following the announcement, the Twitter account for Wapping Wharf posted: "The bridge closure has had a big impact on our community of independent retailers, so we're over the moon that this key route will be back open soon."
Gaol Ferry Bridge is the first of six bridges to be restored in a £16 million programme of repairs.
The remaining due to undergo repairs are Sparke Evans Park Bridge, Vauxhall Bridge, Langton Street Bridge - known as Banana Bridge - and Bedminster Bridge and Bath Bridge.