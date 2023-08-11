Four out of five cyclists in Bristol experience 'aggressive driving'
Four out of five cyclists in Bristol have experienced issues with aggressive driving, new figures show.
More than 1,000 people responded to Bristol Cycling Campaign's (BCC) annual survey showing the prevalence of problems cyclists in the city face.
Issues range from inattentive drivers passing too close, to "extreme verbal and physical aggression", which BCC said will put people off from cycling.
Ian Pond, chair of BCC, said: "We were dismayed, but sadly not shocked."
Avon and Somerset Police said the force had received 273 reports from cyclists of near misses in the past 12 months, with the top offence recorded as vehicles passing too close or too fast.
A spokeswoman added: "In those 12 months, we received 6,845 pieces of video evidence from road users, with 3,758 of those being from cyclists."
A total of 81% of respondents to BCC's survey said having protected cycle routes on main routes would encourage them to cycle more often.
A spokesman for Bristol City Council said it is continuing to expand a network of protected cycle lanes.
One respondent in the survey said: "I had a driver jump red lights trying to hit me with his car.
"I tried to get away from him by cycling on the pavement, which I would not normally do. He drove several metres down the pavement after me and only stopped because there was a bus stop."
Another added: "I often have cars pass me way too close. I have had cars cut me off and come out of a T-junction, even while making eye contact. I have been shouted at to get off the street."
The survey ran between February and March this year and was filled out by 1,136 respondents, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.
A Bristol City Council spokesman said: "Upcoming schemes will include new protected cycle lanes on Park Row, Queen Charlotte Street and the reopening of the chocolate path.
"We are trialling a liveable neighbourhood approach in east Bristol which will make it easier to walk or cycle or catch a bus, with improved infrastructure and less through-traffic.
"We have also introduced 20mph zones to help reduce the overall speed of traffic and make the roads safer for all users."
Avon and Somerset Police added: "Our road safety team work closely with the local authority on how best to make the highways safer for all users, including cyclists, and we continue to support concerns raised to us from cyclists by improving reporting tools and outcomes."
A total of 45% of respondents said they were very concerned about road safety and collisions.
Campaigners said aggressive behaviour was putting many people off cycling, highlighting the need for protected and segregated routes.
They said that increasing the number of people travelling by bicycle would reduce congestion, carbon emissions and air pollution.
Mr Pond said: "The level of aggression will inevitably make people think twice about making more journeys by bike, but also make them reluctant to recommend cycling to their friends or even to allow their children to cycle more.
"The much-hyped 'road culture war' is unhelpful, distracting and endangers people's lives.
"We will continue to press for improvements to the region's inconsistent and discontinuous cycling infrastructure, to deliver safe space for cyclists."
