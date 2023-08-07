Man charged with making explosive substance in south Gloucestershire
A 43-year-old man has been charged with creating a bomb hoax after a police centre and nearby homes were evacuated.
Police said the Army's Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit (EOD) was called to Patchway Police Centre shortly after 17.00 BST on Saturday.
A 100m cordon was put in place while the EOD examined a suspicious item.
Jason Lenton, of Southmead, Bristol, was charged on Monday with making an explosive substance for an unlawful purpose and organising a bomb hoax.
A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said people had been asked to leave nearby homes and businesses as a precaution while the EOD investigated.
They concluded that the object did not present a risk to the public.
Mr Lenton is appearing at Bristol Magistrates' Court on Monday.
