Man charged with making explosive substance in south Gloucestershire

Scene of he bomb
The A38 was shut outside the police station as the army investigated a package
By Alexandra Bassingham
A 43-year-old man has been charged with creating a bomb hoax after a police centre and nearby homes were evacuated.

Police said the Army's Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit (EOD) was called to Patchway Police Centre shortly after 17.00 BST on Saturday.

A 100m cordon was put in place while the EOD examined a suspicious item.

Jason Lenton, of Southmead, Bristol, was charged on Monday with making an explosive substance for an unlawful purpose and organising a bomb hoax.

Jason Lenton is appearing at Bristol Magistrates' Court on Monday

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said people had been asked to leave nearby homes and businesses as a precaution while the EOD investigated.

They concluded that the object did not present a risk to the public.

Mr Lenton is appearing at Bristol Magistrates' Court on Monday.

