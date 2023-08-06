Citizen's Advice fundraising £30k to open new Yate home
A charity is hoping to raise £30,000 so it can move to a bigger premises.
Citizens Advice South Gloucestershire has secured a new home in Badminton Court, near Yate Railway Station, and hopes to move in the New Year.
However, it said it needed funds to make the building ready for clients.
The charity, which provides debt, employment, benefits, energy and housing support, expects the move will allow it to help an additional 1,900 people a year.
The charity's chief executive Chantal Watts said it "appreciates not everyone can spare anything at the moment" but would be very grateful to any members of the public who can donate.
The move, which would increase the number of face-to-face sessions, was needed at a time where demand for help with foodbank referrals and energy bills is spiking - the charity said.
According to the charity, there is an average 60 referrals a month for foodbanks, compared with an average of six per month in 2019.
The charity said it had outgrown its current rented home of more than 20 years near Yate Leisure Centre and there was an "urgent need" to move to a larger space.
It said the money raised will help it double the number of client rooms from four to eight and will mean a larger waiting room space for clients.
