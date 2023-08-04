Police reissue appeal over Bristol teenager's stab death
- Published
Police investigating the death of a teenager have reissued an appeal for information to give his family "the justice they deserve".
Eddie King Muthemba Kinuthia, 19, died after being stabbed multiple times in Grosvenor Road Triangle Park in St Pauls, Bristol, on 21 July.
Det Ch Insp Mark Almond said: "Someone out there has the key which will help us unlock this case.
"For the sake of Eddie's family please come forward."
He said the force has been "working tirelessly" on the case and urged anyone with information "no matter how small or insignificant" to contact them.
"We've already carried out a significant number of enquiries and gathered lots of evidence but we are not there yet," added Det Ch Insp Almond.
'Profound impact'
Ch Insp Deepak Kenth said Mr Kinuthia's death has had a "profound impact" on his family, friends, the local community and officers and staff on his team.
"I'd like to thank Eddie's family and the wider community for the support and trust they've shown us while we do our utmost to provide answers to them," he said.
"He didn't deserve to die and his killers certainly don't deserve to get away with what they've done. If you know something, do the right thing," added Ch Insp Kenth.
Two people arrested on suspicion of murder have been released on bail while further enquiries are carried out.