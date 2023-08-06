Bristol Spiegeltent to return despite noise concerns
A pop-up entertainment venue will return to a city this Christmas despite concerns from residents over noise.
Spiegeltent has been granted a new premises licence by Bristol City Council to operate at Waterfront Square in the harbourside.
Local people have made complaints about noise but the venue has been granted permission to open from November to February.
Venue director, Steve Meadows, said he received no complaints last year.
He said: "We're a family-run business and we're trying to bring really great shows to the town, we're not trying to be a nuisance."
Mr Meadows added they wanted to "bring joy", "international artists" and "really exciting opportunities for young people in the city".
Spiegeltent, which is a large theatre tent hosting a wide range of events including Christmas parties and circus shows, had to reapply for a new licence after its previous two-year agreement expired.
'Not just a party town'
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, a licensing committee granted the application on 3 August after hearing from residents about how the area had changed in recent years.
Resident Joanna Booth said: "In 2021 there were fewer licensed premises in our area. Since then we've had BrewDog that's opened, Lane 7 and Par 59.
"We've had licensed premises open every few months and that should be taken into consideration.
"It's a residential area too, not just a party town."
Spiegeltent says it will open for four weeks in the run up to Christmas and plans are being explored to put on pantomimes after the New Year.
