Graduate hiking from Bath to Istanbul for Heart Research UK
A university graduate is taking on an estimated 3,700 mile (5,954 km) hike from Bath to Istanbul to raise money for Heart Research UK.
Jensen Weeks, 22, had always dreamed of walking from his bed to Asia and came up with the fundraising idea after graduating from the University of Bath.
He is 55 days into the challenge, with his route taking him through Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany and Austria.
Mr Weeks said he sofa-surfed, camped and slept on benches along the way.
"I'm not a confident person but hiking allows me to be confident and outgoing and see the world," he said.
"Last year I finished walking the South West Coast Path, the longest trail in the UK. That was huge inspiration for me," he added.
Mr Weeks said he loves hiking so much that when he finished university he happily walked 60 miles (96km) from Bath to his home town of Bournemouth.
"I've never been outside of Europe and will visit places I've always wanted to see along my journey," he added.
He will now travel through Italy, Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia, Montenegro, Albania, Macedonia and Bulgaria, ending in Istanbul in Turkey, aiming to complete the journey entirely on foot.
"I'm determined to get there anyway I can whilst trying to be sensible. I've not had any terrible experiences and I've been embracing the discomfort," said Mr Weeks.
"I have a lot of time to think about everything whilst walking along. It's also been a great way to get to know cultures," he added.
Mr Weeks said he chose to raise money for Heart Research UK after both his grandfathers and an uncle died of heart disease.
"I just want to help the charity's research curing heart disease which I believe is the biggest killer in general. It's a huge thing that affects us all and I think it needs attention," he said.
Heart Research UK's Rachel Brooke said: "This is an incredible fundraiser from JJ.
"Hiking 3,000 miles is such a huge achievement and a massive undertaking."
Mr Weeks said he is determined to completed the challenge but admits to feeling "apprehensive" about hiking in winter.
"I'm hoping that when it comes to that I can stay inside a lot more.
"You have high highs and really low lows on an adventure like this but a positive mindset can do so much for your life no matter what circumstance you are in," he added.
