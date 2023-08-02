Backwell indecent exposures lead to increased police patrols
- Published
Police patrols have been stepped up after two reports of a man indecently exposing himself at a beauty spot.
Avon and Somerset Police said a woman reported a man exposing himself at Backwell Lake on 27 July at about 20:30 BST.
A similar incident was then reported to the force at about 15:15 on Tuesday.
Sgt Lee Kerslake said: "We are carrying out regular high-visibility patrols to try to identify the man responsible and provide reassurance."
"If anyone has concerns then please stop those officers on patrol and they will be happy to help," added Sgt Kerslake, from the Nailsea Neighbourhood Policing Team.
The woman who reported the incident on 27 July described the man involved as white, about 5ft 10ins, with brown hair and facial hair, and aged between 25 and 30.
Incident in May
He was wearing shorts at the time of the incident and had a black pushbike.
A similar incident was reported at lakes in nearby Chelvey, close to the River Kenn, on Monday 22 May.
Sgt Kerslake continued: "At the moment, it is unclear if this incident is connected to the two in recent days, but we are keeping an open mind given the two sites are not too far apart.
"For that reason we'd urge anyone who has experienced any similar incidents in the past to please make sure they report it to police so we have a comprehensive understanding as it could significantly help us identify the offender."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk