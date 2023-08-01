Craig Ogborne jailed for multiple sex offences
A 37-year-old man has been jailed for 21 years after being found guilty of sexual offences against a woman and two children.
Craig Ogborne, from Yate, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court for six offences committed in 2018 and 2019.
He was also handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will be on the sex offenders' register for life.
A restraining order was also granted by the judge, preventing Ogborne from contacting any of his victims.
At the trial on 6 July, he was found guilty of two multiple rape charges against a woman, one count of raping a child, one of causing a child to engage in sexual activity and two counts of sexually assaulting a child.
Ogborne was found not guilty of 12 other charges.
'I don't feel safe'
In a statement, one of the child victims said: "I can't sleep properly at night because, when I close my eyes, I see him, I hear him and 'feel' him."
"My life has been affected badly. I cancel plans if I'm out with friends if I see someone who looks like him or is driving his vehicle. I have to get home."
The second child victim said: "I still stay awake until the early hours until I am tired enough to sleep. I know I am in a safe place but I don't feel safe when I wake up."
"I am scared to do most things because I didn't want to risk seeing him."
The adult victim expressed a "deep sense of embarrassment and shame" over the incidents and said she found herself struggling to speak with friends and family, for fear they would find out what happened.
After the sentencing, which took place on 28 July, Det Sgt Tom Elliott said: "I hope this sentence will offer some level of closure for the victims so they can move forward in their lives and feel safer in their day-to-day lives."
