Teenager taken to hospital after Knowle West stabbing
- Published
A teenage boy has been taken to hospital with knife wounds after being attacked in south Bristol.
Emergency services were called to an address on Wallingford Road, near the junction with Bratton Road in Knowle West, at about 16:00 BST on 31 July following reports of a stabbing.
Two people were seen leaving the area on motorbikes and a search is ongoing, Avon and Somerset Police said.
The victim's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
Anyone with information about the attack has been asked to contact police.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.