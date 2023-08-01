Cranes remove new Bristol homes due to foundation problems
Cranes are being used to remove a number of new modular homes from a city development after foundation problems were discovered earlier this year.
A total of 185 modular homes are part of the Legal and General development at Bonnington Walk in Lockleaze, Bristol.
People who had been preparing to move in were alerted to the foundation issues affecting some of the homes in February and offered compensation.
The company anticipates it could take six to 12 months to resolve the issues.
Legal and General said it is working with consultants and the National House Building Council (NHBC) to rectify the issues "as quickly as possible".
City councillor for Lockleaze, David Wilcox, said construction had been ongoing since April 2021 and people should now be moving in.
"Legal and General said homes were ready to move into at the end of last year and I know people who were ready to move in," he said.
"However, that didn't happen and people had mortgage deals set up then.
"Now of course the mortgage landscape has completely changed and people can no longer afford to meet those mortgage deals," he added.
Mr Wilcox said he was also concerned about Legal and General closing c its modular housing factory in North Yorkshire, with the company blaming "long planning delays" and the impact of the Covid pandemic for years of weak demand.
"They are no longer producing modular housing [so] people who are moving to the homes may not have the correct level of support," he said.
"So I would be looking for Legal and General to be providing certification, maintenance and support for the people moving in," added Mr Wilcox.
The BBC understands about 20 prospective buyers have pulled out of their agreements.
One man told the BBC he could "not wait any longer".
The removal of the finished homes has also caused disruption to local residents.
Annette Gray said: "Once again we've got the cranes in, the noise of taking it all down.
"We've had two years of disruption. How many more years or months is this going to go on for?"
Legal and General said once the existing modules have been removed, new homes will be "replaced on site after the foundations have been rectified".
"No homes will be handed over to customers which do not meet the NHBC's quality checks," a spokesperson said.
"Where there have been delays, people have been offered compensation and the option to withdraw and get their reservation deposit back at that time, and at any point subsequently," they added.
