Bridge repairs on M5 in Bristol could delay journeys
- Published
Drivers have been warned refurbishment of two motorway bridges that are over 50 years old may lead to delays.
The Almondsbury Interchange bridges, on the M5 at junctions 15 and 16 (Almondsbury and Patchway), will be waterproofed, surfaced and repaired.
It has been planned to avoid the peak summer season however, preparation work is needed in August and September.
Work begins in October and National Highways (NH) aims to finish it by summer 2024.
To complete the works, there will be a combination of narrow lanes, contraflow, with lanes shut and closures overnight.
Keith Warren, NH senior project manager, said: "We appreciate roadworks can be frustrating, but we need to carry out this work to ensure the long-term integrity of the bridges and that they are fit for the future.
"We appreciate this is a busy area, and there's never a good time to carry out roadworks.
"We're delivering these improvements at the same time as the ongoing M4/M5 safety enhancements, so we can share resources and cut down on the time we'll be working on the road."
Traffic management has been put in place on the M5 between junctions 15 and 17, remaining in operation until next summer.
