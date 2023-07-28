South Gloucestershire bin strike suspended following negotiations
Bin collections in South Gloucestershire will resume on Monday as strikes have been suspended.
About 150 Suez employees who are members of the Unite union were due to strike until September over pay disputes.
Unite has suspended planned industrial action while it ballots its members on an improved pay offer from Suez.
Residents are advised to put their waste and recycling out on their usual collection day.
Following the latest negotiations, Unite will ballot its members on the pay offer next week.
Suez employees who are members of Unite had previously demanded a 15% pay rise.
South Gloucestershire Council co-leaders, Councillors Claire Young and Ian Boulton have welcomed the news that the industrial action will be suspended.
Ms Young and Mr Boulton said:
"We have been clear from the start that a resolution needs to be found between Suez and Unite as soon possible to end the significant disruption being caused to our residents.
"We are pleased that Unite are recommending that their members who work for Suez should accept this latest pay offer and hope that this signals a swift return to normal working for the benefit of everyone."
