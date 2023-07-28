Arts group awarded lease to historic Jacob's Wells Baths in Bristol
- Published
A historic building which was once home to a Victorian public bath is set to be taken over by a community group.
Jacob's Wells Baths in Hotwells, Bristol, opened in 1889 when it was used as a bathhouse for the poor. The baths closed in the late 1970s.
Plans to turn it back into a public pool for the first time in more than 40 years were abandoned in January. due to the pandemic and rising costs.
Trinity Community Arts has now agreed a 35-year guardianship lease.
The group, which runs an arts, performance and music venue in Old Market, hopes to restore the Grade II-listed building after being awarded a community asset transfer from the city council.
It hopes to turn the building into a community hub and said the agreement "marks the first step in the preservation and restoration of the building".
The news follows a community campaign to save the building, backed by councillors and endorsed by actress Miriam Margolyes.
'Immense significance'
Fidel Meraz, a Trinity trustee, said the building "holds immense architectural significance" and that the group was "deeply grateful to the local community and the council" for backing its proposal.
Bristol Historic Buildings was also bidding for the building and Trinity's chief executive Emma Harvey said the competition "underscores the significance these heritage and civic spaces have to the city".
Rachel McNally, chairwoman of Hotwells and Cliftonwood Community Association said: "We are delighted that the council listened to local people and everyone who campaigned to save Jacob's Wells Baths for community use.
"We can't wait to fill Jacob's Wells Baths with people, art, performance, music, laughter and friendship for years to come."
After closing as baths, the building was converted and used as a dance centre from 1981 to 2016, when it was last occupied.
The deadline for Trinity to submit its business plan is 13 September, with a final decision expected by the end of October.