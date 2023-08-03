Denise Jarvis: Police could have done more, says family
- Published
The family of a woman who went missing a year ago say police could have done more in the days after she disappeared.
Denise Jarvis, 44, was last seen near Southey Park in Kingswood, Bristol, exactly a year ago, on 3 August 2022.
Her sister Rachel Graham said three months passed before Avon and Somerset Police started to "worry".
Det Insp Ben Lavender, from the force, said with hindsight things could have been done differently.
The officer said while resources were deployed according to the risks at the time and it was not until time went on the "risk heightened", CCTV footage in the days and months after her disappearance could have helped the investigation.
He said any learning from the investigation would be fed back into the police force.
Speaking on the first anniversary of her disappearance, Ms Jarvis' mother Bernadette Lake told the BBC she had tried to get mental health help for her daughter, who had rowed with her father the night she went missing.
"We tried pushing her so she'd do something about her mental health but she didn't know she was ill. So it was quite difficult," she said.
Her family said she took five bags and headed to Southey Park, where two of the bags were later found.
Ms Jarvis was reported to be wearing a navy floral dress, a sleeveless puffer-style jacket and white shoes at the time of her disappearance.
CCTV images of Denise shopping wearing the distinctive grey, thigh-length sleeveless coat, was released in April.
Around the same time the family and the detective leading the investigation renewed their appeal on the Channel 5 programme Vanished: The Hunt for Britain's Missing People.
'Just come home'
Ms Lake said the family had spent the last year searching and hoping for her daughter's safe return, including displaying missing posters as far as Thailand.
"We just don't know because we haven't got the pathway of where she went from that park," she added.
Ms Lake said a day did not go by when she did not think of her daughter but added she can't let her disappearance "consume" her.
"You've got to go on. She's our daughter, we love her. We'll never forget her but there will have to be a time where you have to take the posters off," she added.
Ms Graham said at the time her sister's disappearance they "thought she's just cooling off, she's going to come home", adding her disappearance had left "a gap" in their family.
"I can't believe we're here, at a year, and she's not here," she said.
"Just come home."
Last November, Avon and Somerset Police made a fresh appeal for information about her whereabouts, and said she had not been in touch with her friends or family since the day she went missing.
Det Insp Lavender said they were "really concerned" and police had still not seen evidence of Denise using her phone or bank account. There had been an extensive search of the area around Southey Park and searches involving police divers, he said.
"We have no trace of her whatsoever," he said.
He said while they had "considered everything", they have "not got any concerns about anyone that knew her".
"As time goes on, then my concerns grow but I still hope for a positive outcome."
Ms Lake urged anyone with information which can help the investigation to contact the police.
