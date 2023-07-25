Eddie Kinuthia remembered as 'heart of community' at vigil
A teenager who was fatally stabbed has been remembered as "the heart of the community" at a vigil near his home.
Eddie King Muthemba Kinuthia, from St Pauls, in Bristol, was found injured in Grosvenor Road on Friday and died in hospital.
Friends and relatives of the 19-year-old gathered at the vigil calling for an end to knife crime.
"The whole community loved him - a happy, caring and kind young lad," said Lorna Da'Angel, a family friend.
"What happened to him should not have happened - I wish we could see him again," added Ms Da'Angel who first met him when he was four years old.
Tributes came after a second man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday.
The organiser of the vigil, the Reverend Dawnecia Palmer, said she was distraught that another young life had been lost to knife violence.
"No more knives, no more lives - that was a key message today," Ms Palmer said.
Mr Kinuthia's family said that until the outpouring of love at the vigil they thought "he was theirs".
"But now we realise he was important to everyone," they added.
Wishes and prayers were written on a balloon which floated into the sky and dozens of flowers were left outside his home.
Sharon Morris, Mr Kinuthia's relative said: "He would want me to be keeping my head up and smiling.
"But he was my family - why did this happen."
