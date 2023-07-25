Eddie Kinuthia remembered as 'heart of community' at vigil

Eddie King Muthemba Kinuthia smiling wearing a bowtie and a yellow capFamily handout
Eddie Kinuthia, also known as EK, was remembered as "a kind and loved" young man
By Nathan Heath & Martin Jones
BBC News

A teenager who was fatally stabbed has been remembered as "the heart of the community" at a vigil near his home.

Eddie King Muthemba Kinuthia, from St Pauls, in Bristol, was found injured in Grosvenor Road on Friday and died in hospital.

Friends and relatives of the 19-year-old gathered at the vigil calling for an end to knife crime.

"The whole community loved him - a happy, caring and kind young lad," said Lorna Da'Angel, a family friend.

"What happened to him should not have happened - I wish we could see him again," added Ms Da'Angel who first met him when he was four years old.

Dozens gathered at the vigil to remember Mr Kinuthia

Tributes came after a second man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday.

The organiser of the vigil, the Reverend Dawnecia Palmer, said she was distraught that another young life had been lost to knife violence.

"No more knives, no more lives - that was a key message today," Ms Palmer said.

The Reverend Dawnecia Palmer spoke to the crowds in St Pauls

Mr Kinuthia's family said that until the outpouring of love at the vigil they thought "he was theirs".

"But now we realise he was important to everyone," they added.

Wishes and prayers were written on a balloon which floated into the sky and dozens of flowers were left outside his home.

Mr Kinuthia was remembered as "the heart of the community"

Sharon Morris, Mr Kinuthia's relative said: "He would want me to be keeping my head up and smiling.

"But he was my family - why did this happen."

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk

More on this story