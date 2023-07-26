Warning after vape nearly set North Somerset bin lorry alight
People have been warned not to throw away disposable vapes after a bin lorry "nearly caught alight".
North Somerset Recycling and Waste said the near-incident happened last Friday, in the lorry near Backwell.
North Somerset Council said the bin crew acted quickly to prevent what could have been a "very serious incident".
They urge people to use refillable vapes or to recycle vapes at a household recycling centre.
Disposable vapes can also be placed in a clear plastic bag and placed in a black recycling box.
Councillor Annemieke Waite, North Somerset Council's executive member for waste, said the incident had occurred in a type of bin lorry where staff were able to look inside.
"One of the crew members noticed that there was something smoking in there and realised what it was," said Ms Waite.
"He managed to retrieve it and threw it on the ground and that's where it burnt.
"You can imagine, if that carried on smoking and smouldering inside the bin lorry, everything inside could have caught fire and that would have been very dangerous."
Across the UK in 2022, there were more than 700 fires in bin lorries and recycling centres caused by electrical batteries including those in disposable vapes, campaign group Material Focus revealed.
They are also alleged to be unstable and prone to bursting into flames if they are crushed.
According to the Local Government Association (LGA), 1.3 million disposable vapes are thrown away each week.
It wants disposable vapes to be banned by 2024, claiming they are frequently littered and present a fire hazard.
"It only takes one to catch fire and then you've got a huge fire, so we're really concerned about it", added Ms Waite.
Councillor David Fothergill, chairman of the LGA's Community Wellbeing Board, says refillable and rechargeable vapes are an excellent way to quit smoking.
However, he says the big problem is the vast number of vapes that are thrown away.
"It is estimated that 9.6 million a year are thrown on the ground as rubbish, which poses a risk to wildlife and the environment," he said.
"A lot of people do recycle them properly. But the problem is we cannot recycle vapes without an extensive and an additional process," added Mr Fothergill, who explained that crushing lithium batteries also creates a fire risk.
France may introduce a ban on disposable vapes at the end of this year and the EU is looking to introduce a ban over the next two years.
But John Dunne, director general of the UK Vaping Industry Association (UKVIA), does not agree with a ban.
"Vaping is the most successful way that adults give up smoking in the UK. It's twice as effective as all of the other methods that other people use," he said.
There is also concern that outlawing disposable vapes would merely force the business underground and Mr Dunne warns of an influx of "illegal, untested and potentially deadly black-market products".
Mr Dunne says the Trading Standards Agency are against enforcing a ban, because they say its un-enforceable and will lead to the market being flooded with more illegal products.
"Consumers shouldn't be putting these in general waste, but all of the major recycling companies now have vaping infrastructure in place and recycling programmes," said Mr Dunne.
"There are thousands of bins being put out in the country where consumers can take these products."
Mr Dunne says disposable vapes are a low entry point into vaping, providing a low-price accessible product that helps smokers quit smoking tobacco.
Speaking to BBC Radio Bristol, Nick, a former disposable vaper from Bishopston, says it's a good way to give up smoking, but comes with its own challenges and problems.
'Litter our parks'
"The guilt while smoking these disposable vapes was killing me, but I didn't want to go out and buy a real vape with all the real bits, because then I would classed as a smoker and I just thought I was a part-time social smoker," he said.
Ms Waite is in favour of the outright ban of disposable vapes and says it would be much better if people used reusable vapes.
"The biggest problem is the sustainability. These things litter the streets, they litter our parks, they're dangerous in bin lorries and there are serious concerns that they will cause fire in landfill sites," she said.
A spokesperson from the tobacco firm Imperial Brands highlighted the health benefits of responsibly marketed and packaged disposable vapes.
"As a long-established and responsible vape manufacturer, we share the LGA's concerns. No-one wants to see the potential benefits of vaping undermined by environmental issues, youth uptake, or the sales tactics of irresponsible manufacturers," they said.
