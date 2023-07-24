Bristol: family pay tribute to teenager killed in stabbing
- Published
A teenager who was fatally stabbed in the St Paul's area of Bristol, has been named by police.
Eddie King Muthemba Kinuthia, 19, who was also known as EK, was found injured in Grosvenor Road shortly after 23:00 BST on 21 July and died in hospital.
In a statement, his family described their "beloved Eddie" as "a pure soul" with "the biggest of hearts".
Det Ch Insp Mark Almond asked witnesses to "tell us anything you know, no matter how small".
A post-mortem examination established the cause of death as knife wounds.
Mr Kinuthia's family said he was "deeply loved and will be sorely missed".
"His love was widespread and appreciated by so many people who had ever met him. He had a great presence and the brightest of smiles.
"His aura and his joy could light up any room and uplift everyone who came into his presence. He gave the best hugs."
They added: "He's been taken from our presence, but he will forever be treasured in our hearts and our memories.
"We appreciate all the love and support we've received from friends and family worldwide, the Kenyan community in the UK, St Paul's neighbourhood and the whole Bristol community."
The family asked anyone with information to come forward "so we can get justice for Eddie".
Appeal for information
Det Ch Insp Almond, of Avon and Somerset Police's major crime investigation team, expressed his condolences to Mr Kinuthia's family and said officers and staff were working "around the clock to find out how and why Eddie died".
He appealed for anyone with information to contact police or speak to Crimestoppers anonymously.
A young man, previously arrested, has been eliminated from the murder investigation, but charged with having an offensive weapon near the scene.