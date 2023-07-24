Police appeal after Cirencester church vandalised
- Published
Police are appealing for information after vandals sprayed fire extinguishers over the pews of a parish church.
A vicar's ceremonial staff was also snapped in the incident at Holy Trinity Church in Cirencester, on 15 July.
Gloucestershire Police said the offenders unlocked the church door before ripping off the communion rail and pulling a picture off the wall.
Anyone with information has been asked to contact the force.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.