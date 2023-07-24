Police appeal after Cirencester church vandalised

Ceremonial staff snapped in halfGNS
A vicar's ceremonial staff was snapped in two in the incident at Holy Trinity Church in Cirencester

Police are appealing for information after vandals sprayed fire extinguishers over the pews of a parish church.

A vicar's ceremonial staff was also snapped in the incident at Holy Trinity Church in Cirencester, on 15 July.

Gloucestershire Police said the offenders unlocked the church door before ripping off the communion rail and pulling a picture off the wall.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the force.

GNS
Vandals sprayed fire extinguishers in the incident on 15 July

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.