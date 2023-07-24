Four-vehicle crash near BRI claims second victim
A second person has died more than a month after a city-centre collision involving four cars.
The crash happened close to the Bristol Royal Infirmary, at the junction of Upper Maudlin Street and St Michael's Hill, on 13 June.
A woman, in her 80s, who was a passenger in a red Toyota Aygo, died in hospital two days later.
Avon and Somerset Police have now said the driver of that vehicle, a man in his 90s, died on Saturday.
Police said the man's family were being supported by specially-trained officers.
The crash, which happened at about 14:30 BST, involved the Toyota and a blue Hyundai Kona, both travelling down St Michael's Hill, and a grey Audi Q5 and a grey Mercedes E220, both turning right off Upper Maudlin Street.
A teenage boy and two women travelling in the Hyundai went to hospital with injuries not believed at the time to be either life-threatening or life-changing.
The driver of the Audi and the driver and passenger in the Mercedes did not need immediate hospital treatment.
Police said enquiries into the collision have since taken place, with a "number of witnesses" having been spoken to.
They said a file was now being prepared for the coroner.
