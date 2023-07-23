Bristol: Murder investigation launched after 19-year-old killed
A murder investigation has been launched after the fatal stabbing of a 19-year-old man in the St Pauls area of Bristol.
The man, from St Pauls, was found in Grosvenor Road just after 23:00 BST on Friday and died in hospital.
Another young man, previously arrested, has been eliminated from the murder investigation but charged with having an offensive weapon near the scene.
A post-mortem examination established the cause of death as knife wounds.
Avon and Somerset Police say the investigation, which is still in its early stages, is now being led by the specialist Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT).
They said: "The formal identification process has not yet happened, but we believe the victim to be a 19-year-old man from St Pauls.
"Our thoughts are with his family in their grief."
They added specially trained family liaison officers were supporting them.
Initial forensic investigations at the scene were completed and Grosvenor Road reopened on Saturday evening.
Police added: "A teenager arrested near the scene on Friday night has now been eliminated from the murder investigation.
"He has been charged with an unrelated offence of possessing an offensive weapon and remains in custody ahead of a court appearance."
Police said there would be an "increased police presence" in St Pauls as the investigation continues and teams would be carrying out patrols.
They added they needed "any information the community can give" as they are exploring "all avenues".