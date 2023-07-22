Bristol: Teenager dies in hospital after being found injured
A man in his late teens has died after being found injured in Bristol.
The man, believed to be from the city, was found in Grosvenor Road in St Pauls just after 23:00 BST on Friday and died in hospital.
Another man, also in his late teens, was arrested and remains in police custody.
Avon and Somerset Police said, while no formal identification had taken place, the victim's immediate family was aware and had their "deepest" sympathies.
The force said they would be supported by specially-trained family liaison officers.
"We're very grateful to the community for their support to the officers who attended this tragic incident," a spokesperson said.
"There will be an increased police presence in the area while our enquiries continue and we'd encourage anyone with concerns to speak to our officers. "
Lorraine Francis, Green councillor for Eastville, said these were "sad times for the community" in a message on Twitter.
"Awoke to hear that another youths life has been taken in St Pauls. Sad times for the community and his loved ones," she said.
She added that as a councillor and a human being she sent a "heartfelt" plea for peace.
Police said the investigation was in its early stages and anyone with any information should get in touch.
