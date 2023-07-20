South west senior doctors stage 48-hour strike over pay offer
Senior doctors participating in a 48-hour strike say they feel "under-valued" and "over-worked".
Consultants across England are taking industrial action to protest at the Government's most recent pay offer.
Staff from the West gathered at the picket line at Bristol Royal Infirmary at 09:00 BST on Thursday.
A Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) spokesperson said the Government values NHS staff and that the current pay offer is "fair and reasonable".
"We've made it clear this pay award is not up for negotiation and it's disappointing the British Medical Association (BMA) are continuing with disruptive industrial action," they added.
The strikes come after a five-day walk out by junior doctors, which ended on Tuesday.
The NHS says the timing of this walkout will mean that hospitals have little time to recover.
Strike action by senior doctors will be felt throughout the NHS, as not only do consultants see patients themselves, but they supervise junior doctors and are involved in the management of services.
The BMA - the trade union for doctors in the United Kingdom - said the current pay offer of six per cent will leave them "worse off", after 15 years of pay deals which have continuously fallen behind inflation.
Joe Phillip, a consultant urologist at Southmead Hospital, says the strike is a "last-ditch effort".
"The younger doctors are disillusioned, they're looking for better pastures," said Dr Phillips, who says many are heading to Australia or Canada.
"As consultants we think we should be at the front line to point out to the Government there's a lot of suffering."
Dr Phillips says although consultants are "paid well", the current salary is not in line with their heavy workload.
"We haven't had any significant pay rise compared to similar professions such as banking and accounting, where there has been an almost 48% increase."
One consultant at the Great Western Hospital (GWH) in Swindon, who wishes to remain anonymous, told BBC Radio Wiltshire she feels uncomfortable about striking.
"I feel really uncomfortable about striking but at the moment the NHS is kept going - it keeps running - on the guilt and duty felt by staff, all of us feel beholden to our patients.
"This is not so much about pay but about recruitment and retention and our general inability to provide a good service to our patients."
Another consultant at GWH, who also wished to remain anonymous, said: "We work really hard and are very highly skilled.
"If we had a chance to be supported to deliver our service - with enough staff and equipment - then the waiting lists would go down.
"I hate the thought of anyone missing an appointment but we have to get the Government to listen."
Industrial action will impact hospitals throughout the south West until 07:00 Saturday 22 July.
Although some services will remain, the hospitals will implement what is being described as "Christmas Day cover".
The NHS says it has contacted patients who have been impacted by the strikes and advises patients who have not been contacted to attend their appointment as normal.
During the industrial action, urgent care, emergency departments will still be available, alongside the 999 and NHS 111 service.
Felicity Taylor-Drewe, Chief Operating Officer at Swindon's Great Western hospital says they are ready to cope, but the strike will have significant impact:
"Consultants are the most experienced doctors that we have in an organisation and we rely on them for their wisdom and their expertise across a number of different things," she said.
"I'm really sorry if we've had to cancel your appointment and I recognise there are a very few number of people who've been impacted by a couple of different strikes."
'I feel let down'
Midge Hoyes, 71, says she felt suicidal while living with "unsurmountable" pain in her hips and knees.
After waiting four years for surgery on the NHS, she felt that she had "no choice" but to sell her house and use all of her life savings to pay for treatment in Lithuania.
"I didn't get a response for my referral for my hip. I didn't feel that I was ever going to get any surgery for my hips," said Ms Hoyes, from the Forest of Dean.
"I saw consultants and they said 'sorry there's nothing we can do at this time.' It felt endless.
"I felt really let down by a system that I always felt could help us when we needed it."
