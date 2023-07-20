Proposed homes on Bristol wildlife haven rejected
- Published
Plans for 144 homes on a wildlife haven have been rejected because of concerns about a dangerously steep hill.
Lovell Homes had applied for planning permission from Bristol City Council to build the new houses and apartments between Novers Hill and Hartcliffe Way on the Western Slopes in Knowle West.
However, the plans were refused on Wednesday due to road safety concerns.
Lovell Homes said they would have introduced "engineering interventions" and "gradients" to mitigate the issue.
Campaigners from the Friends of the Western Slopes had raised fears about the harm to local wildlife, with the homes proposed on on a Site of Nature Conservation Interest, where bats, otters, badgers and birds of prey had been spotted.
Sue Chubb, from the group, said: "Novers Hill is such an important green corridor, rich in biodiversity. It's important for recreation, mental health and wellbeing — a green sanctuary in one of the most heavily polluted, deprived and congested areas in South Bristol. We must value and protect our existing green spaces."
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, 30% of the homes would have been 'affordable' and the developers hoped to build a play park and open space.
Planning officers on the development control B committee voted to refuse planning permission on Wednesday.
They warned future residents would rely on cars and narrow shared pavements in the development would be so steep as to be unsafe for pedestrians, cyclists and wheelchair users.
Council transport officer Philippa Howson said the conditions would make it "strenuous" for the average person.
"It's quite a trek to any public transport so you would be car-dependent," officers added.
Lovell Homes said in a statement: "We acknowledge the site is steep and this results in the need for engineering interventions, as well as gradients in some locations beyond optimal levels.
"There are many examples of such gradients across the undulating cityscape of Bristol."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk