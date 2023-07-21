Vow to bring home Bristol man after Bulgarian balcony fall
The family of a man who suffered severe brain injuries after falling from a balcony in Bulgaria are fundraising to help bring him home.
Builder Paul Bond, 61, from Bristol, fell from the second floor of his home, which he had been working on for 15 years.
He is currently in a coma and on life support in Pirogov Hospital.
Family friend Rebekah Richardson said they were "appreciative of the support."
Ms Richardson, 32, who has known the family for around 18 years and is acting as their spokesperson, said: "Paul's just a really kind of fun loving guy.
"He's got a massive, massive heart - he's very family orientated and is really loved by everyone that he knows."
Ms Richardson explained Mr Bond, who is a grandfather, was visiting and working on the house in early July - which he has been renovating in Bulgaria - when it is believed he fell from a second-storey balcony. He was found on the morning of 9 July.
"We don't know how long he was there before he was found by his friend in Bulgaria.
"He has received some really terrible brain injuries, he's now in a Glasgow Coma scale three coma in Bulgaria.
"He's had an operation but we're still unclear about how that operation went," she added.
She explained they have heard he is in a "critical and stable" condition and are being helped through language barriers and short hospital visits at Pirogoff multi-profile active treatment and emergency University Hospital, Bulgaria.
Ms Richardson explained the cost of a private air ambulance equipped with everything needed to transport him from Bulgaria to UK has been quoted at approximately £30,000.
The family has launched a fundraiser to help cover the cost of transporting Mr Bond home, as the insurance only covers his care and life support.
She explained the family are also uncertain about what would happen to Mr Bond if he made it back to the UK.
"If the information we've had so far is correct, it would be quite likely that in the UK, life support would not continue.
"But the Bulgarian doctors have told the family they do not turn off life support in these cases.
'Heart-breaking'
"So that's really, really tricky and heart-breaking for the family because they don't know how long Paul will and can remain on this life support. It's coming up to the two-week mark.
"This could be ongoing for a very, very long time, which is obviously causing a lot of trauma and added stress.
"I've spoken to them daily. They are being incredibly strong, but understandably, this is really really difficult for them."
A GoFundMe page has raised more than £5,500 so far.
Ms Richardson added: "We're incredibly appreciative of all of those that have shared our story, the family story, all of those that have donated. It's amazing what people have done so far.
"I just think it's a time to pull together as a community. None of us imagine something like this happening to someone we love.
"We need to do everything that we can do to help them."
