A36 closed in Salisbury after crash between car and bike
A road has been closed following a crash involving a car and a bike.
Wiltshire Police have shut the A36 in Salisbury to traffic heading towards Stapleford from Wilton.
They said the incident happened at around 11:20 BST and have asked drivers to avoid the area and find alternative routes.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dashcam footage is asked to contact Wiltshire Police's serious collision investigation team.
