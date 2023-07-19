Bristol police officer re-launches football boot appeal
The son of a Bristol Rovers legend is asking people to donate their unused football boots so that they can be passed on to disadvantaged children.
The Football Boots Initiative was first launched in 2021 by former Gas defender Graham Day's son Ryan, who is a PC for Avon and Somerset Police.
Six donation drop-off points will be set up across Bristol, and in Keynsham and Nailsea.
Mr Day said it was a way for "families to give back to the community".
"Football boots can often run to around £100 a pair which is simply unaffordable for many families amid the current cost of living crisis," Mr Day added.
More than 400 pairs of boots were donated two years ago when the initiative was launched following the Covid-19 pandemic, with many children outgrowing boots which had barely been used during lockdown.
Mr Day is hoping for similar success this year, with the campaign running throughout the school summer holidays.
"I hope that the re-launch will mean fewer boots thrown out and more young people able to take part in sports where they otherwise might have had to sit out," he said.
Alongside Keynsham and Nailsea, Broadbury, Patchway, Bridewell and Bridgwater police stations will also be accepting donations.
The boots, which need to be weatherproof, in good condition and sized four to 11, will be given to local schools.
Mr Day said: "Kids' feet grow so quickly that a pair of boots are often outgrown before they've reached the end of their useful life.
"This scheme is about giving another young person the opportunity to make use of them."
Graham Day, who made 130 appearances for Bristol Rovers between 1974 and 1979, died aged 67 in 2021.
