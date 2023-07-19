Bristol Albion Dockyard regeneration consultation launched
A consultation has been launched as part of a project to regenerate an historic dockyard.
Plans to develop the Albion Dockyard, close to the SS Great Britain, will go before Bristol City Council this year.
The Grade II-listed dock itself will be conserved, maintaining a working dry dock.
The trust also plans to create a replica of the world's first transatlantic ocean liner, the SS Great Western.
The new visitor attraction at the dockyard could be open by 2027.
The SS Great Western was built in Bristol in 1838 and took passengers to New York for eight years before being sold to the Royal Mail Steam Packet Company and serving as a troop ship during the Crimean War.
Initial funding of £600,000 has been granted by the National Lottery Heritage to go towards a proposed £5m grant.
The trust has now released detailed plans of the development and launched a consultation survey.
Residents can fill out the survey on the SS Great Britain Trust website.
