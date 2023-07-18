Weston hospice volunteer recognised for 30 years of service
A woman who has dedicated 30 years to her local hospice has been recognised with a long-service award.
Weston Hospicecare said volunteer Liz Blyth had shown "extraordinary dedication" over the decades.
She joined during the infancy of the Mendip Challenge, an annual walking event that began in 1991 and raises funds for the charity, which costs £4m a year to run.
Ms Blyth said she hadn't expected to still be helping after so many years.
"I don't think I would still be here if I felt support for the work I do was lacking. I've always had support, always had encouragement and appreciation," she said.
Founded by the community in 1989, the hospice provides free support to people and loved ones affected by life-limiting illnesses in North Somerset, Sedgemoor and Weston-super-Mare.
Retiree Ms Blyth, from Uphill, Somerset, has been described as an "encourager", "bereavement counsellor" and "cake baker".
'Love and care'
She said her volunteering career had been "extensive and rewarding" and while buildings and facilities had changed, what hadn't was "the care, the support and the love that the team in the hospice give."
"I would say that every volunteer, in whatever walk of life, has received that gift of giving. That is what volunteers do. They give in whatever form," she said.
"With that in mind, I would say to all volunteers, enjoy your gift and keep on giving. It's just so humbling, satisfying and rewarding."
Paul Winspear, chief executive of the hospice, said: "We are delighted to give Liz the long-service award for her extraordinary dedication to this hospice over so many years. The tireless work and commitment of volunteers like Liz save us over £1m every year."
