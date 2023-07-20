Bristol celebrates 650 years with fresh street art
- Published
A new street art exhibition using renaissance techniques and styles will celebrate a city's 650th year.
The Renaissance Paint Jam, by the organisers of Europe's biggest street art festival, Upfest, sees 10 Bristol artists working on Queen's Road, Park Street and the Triangle.
The four-day event, from Thursday 20 July, is part of a year-long celebration of "all things Bristol".
Artist Rose Popay said she was "super excited" to be part of the project.
"I love that we aren't allowed spray cans, just the classic brush," she added.
The artists also include street painting legend Inkie, Bedminster-based illustrator Will Cross, sign writer TOZER, colourful painter Georgie Webster, fine art-inspired Andrew Burns Colwill, mural artist Martin D'Arcy and street art expressionist Cheba.
Their masterpieces of all shapes and sizes will remain on the windows for the rest of the summer.
Their designs will incorporate some of the styles and techniques that were popular when Bristol gained independence during the Renaissance era.
Ms Popay said: "I've gone down lots of rabbit holes looking at Renaissance imagery and thinking about Bristol then and now.
"I have selected a picture reference of a 16th century woman and wondered how I could add some humour.
"The woman in mind is reading something... what could she be reading... what could I add that says Bristol... what could be funny... so, I shall be adding a scroll with ye olde Bristol stool chart."
Ms Webster said she was "honoured to be along side such amazing artists".
She said she would not give away what she was planning to paint, but explained: "As usual you can expect fun and vibrant colours."
Bristol City Centre Business Independent District (BID) is working with employers throughout the area to bring the project to life, utilising units that are currently empty.
Vicky Lee, head of Bristol BID, said: "While the retail units on these streets are under offer, we have a unique opportunity to create a large impact for visitors to this part of the city."
She said 2023 was a "significant year for the city" as it celebrates 650 years of independence, "and there's nothing more synonymous with modern day Bristol than street art".
To mark 650 years since King Edward III granted important rights and privileges to Bristol by royal charter in 1373, Inkie will spray a permanent 650-word piece onto the Radisson Blu hotel in the city's historic Broad Quay.
Until 1373, Bristol was divided by the River Avon.
The charter gave the city and its suburbs jurisdiction independent from other county authorities, making it a county in its own right.
The Renaissance Paint Jam runs from 20 to 23 July.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk