Robert Giles: Paedophile extradited from Spain jailed
- Published
A man extradited from Spain has been jailed for multiple child sex offences spanning almost a decade.
Robert Giles, 76, of Calle Manuel de Falla, Spain, pleaded guilty to 12 offences including four counts of sexually assaulting a child and the rape of a child under the age of 13.
He was sentenced to 16 years in prison at Bristol Crown Court.
The complainant said in a statement it felt "like a massive weight has been taken off" her shoulders.
Giles also pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to rape a child and six counts of having sexual activity with a child.
The court heard how he subjected the child to years of abuse at a number of locations, including in Bristol.
He first came to police attention in 2020 when a third party reported an incident to police.
Avon and Somerset Police attended Giles' home in the Algorfa, Spain, where they seized several items including laptops and phones, as part of an European Investigation Order.
He was arrested in January this year and extradited to the UK in May, where he later appeared before Bristol magistrates.
'Carried for so long'
In a personal impact statement, the complainant, who refuses to be labelled a victim, said she felt "ashamed and guilty" about what happened.
"I always blame myself, as much as I shouldn't. It was what I was told to believe from the start, that this was my fault and that I'd be the one who got in trouble," she added.
She said she had "carried" what he did to her "for so long" and hopes to use her "experience to make a difference to others".
"It makes me feel like there's some light at the end of the tunnel and it was worth something if I can make some change," she added.
'Horrific actions'
At the sentencing on Friday, Giles was handed a 20-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order in addition to his prison sentence and will be a registered sex offender for life.
Investigating officer Det Con Hannah Skelding said: "Giles is a dangerous offender who is now off the streets and can no longer harm anyone else.
"We hope this sentence is welcomed by the complainant and she is able to move forward with her life."
Det Con Skelding thanked the Crown Prosecution Service, the court, the National Crime Agency and the Metropolitan Police for their assistance in the investigation, which was "complicated by Giles living in Spain".
She said: "With their help we were able to extradite him so he could be held to account for his horrific actions."
