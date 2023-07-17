Stretch of M4 in north Bristol closed following two-vehicle crash
A section of the M4 in north Bristol is closed after a two-vehicle crash that resulted in a number of casualties.
Police were called to the eastbound carriageway between junctions 21 and 22 just after midnight on Monday morning.
Both vehicles had left the road, Avon and Somerset Police said, while National Highways reported the cars had flipped over.
The road is likely to remain closed throughout the morning rush hour and diversions are in place.
Avon and Somerset Police said: "Officers arriving at the scene found both vehicles had left the carriageway, and a number of casualties.
"The road remains shut eastbound, with National Highways advising it'll be closed throughout the morning's rush hour.
"A diversion route is in place via the M49 and M5 while recovery work and investigation work is carried out."
National Highways said it has officers on the scene to assist with traffic management.
Drivers planning to join the M4 at junction 22 from the Prince of Wales Bridge are advised to use the original Severn Bridge as a diversion, Traffic Wales South said.
Further diversion information is available on the National Highways website.
