Bristol Harbour Festival under way amid stormy weather
- Published
More than 200,000 people are expected to attend this weekend's Bristol Harbour Festival, despite the stormy weather.
The roster of performers includes Bristol Reggae Orchestra, Terraplanes, Doreen Doreen and DJ John Stapleton.
The festival, which is free to enter, is also staging its popular cardboard boat race once again.
Mayor Marvin Rees said the event was "the biggest showcase of Bristol's culture and heritage".
The mayor has previously said the event will be made "more inclusive", following a report to the council that highlighted issues around the "whiteness" of the festival.
"There were a lot of challenges around inclusion, around poverty, transport networks, older people and disabled people," Mr Rees said.
"The Harbour Festival is at the centre of our internationally renowned cultural programme and the biggest showcase of Bristol's culture and heritage that there is," he added.
"The festival provides inspiration and entertainment for communities across the city, as well as the thousands who travel huge distances to take in its sights and sounds."
