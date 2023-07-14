Locals upset about Broadwalk shopping centre u-turn
A u-turn on a decision to demolish a shopping centre has "made a complete mockery of local democracy" according to residents.
Councillors approved planning permission to knock down the Broadwalk Shopping Centre in South Bristol.
Developers now have permission to replace the centre with 850 new homes, despite concerns about a lack of affordable housing.
The council said every public comment had been taken into account.
Last week the development control A committee reversed their decision made at the end of May to refuse permission.
Some residents spoke out against the sudden reversal during a full council meeting on 11 July.
Alex Oliver said: "I believe the duplicitous actions of certain councillors makes a complete mockery of our local democracy.
"I implore the council to discuss this at length and provide open and honest information to the public about everything that took place."
Helen Evans-Morris added: "In the space of one meeting, the actions of five councillors completely extinguished the few remaining embers of trust people have in local democracy, and made a mockery of the entire planning process."
Labour councillors and Councillor Richard Eddy, the Conservative chair of the committee, previously defended their decision to approve planning permission.
They said every public comment was taken into account, and promises of extra affordable housing from developers had tipped the balance in favour.
They added that all processes were followed properly.
Opponents of the plans have already begun raising money to pay for a judicial review into the decision.
