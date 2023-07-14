Bristol City: Former striker Chris Garland dies age 74

A black and white photo of Chris GarlandGetty Images/Hulton Archive
Chris Garland was one of the Ashton Gate Eight
By Dawn Limbu & Sophie Hurcom
BBC News

Former Bristol City striker Chris Garland - one of the Ashton Gate Eight - has passed away aged 74.

His death was announced by the Bristol City FC Former Players Association on Twitter.

Garland was regarded a club legend by Bristol City supporters and helped save the club from going bust.

He was one of the Ashton Gate Eight who, on 3 February 1982, tore up their contracts to save the club from financial ruin.

Bristol-born Garland, who was living in Nailsea, was suffering from Parkinson's Disease.

Mirror Pix
The Ashton Gate Eight are hailed locally as heroes

In a tweet, Bristol City FC Former Players said: "It's with great sadness that we here at the FPA have to report the passing of the great Chris Garland.

"A true legend of the club, our thoughts are with the Garland family.

"It's a dark day for Ashton Gate."

This Twitter post cannot be displayed in your browser. Please enable Javascript or try a different browser.View original content on Twitter
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
Skip twitter post by BCFC Former Players

Allow Twitter content?

This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy and privacy policy before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Garland made 248 appearances for Bristol City, scoring more than 54 goals, in two spells.

He signed his first deal with the Robins in 1966, staying until he moved to Chelsea for a record £100,000 fee in 1971.

He returned to his hometown club five years later from Leicester City, where he remained until his contract was cancelled in 1982. He played on a match-by-match basis the following season while the club was in the Fourth Division.

In a statement, Bristol City club president, Marina Dolman MBE said: "We are all heartbroken. Chris was a wonderful player and a person. He was a Bristol boy through and through and we all loved him very much."

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Around the BBC

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.