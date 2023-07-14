Bristol City: Former striker Chris Garland dies age 74
- Published
Former Bristol City striker Chris Garland - one of the Ashton Gate Eight - has passed away aged 74.
His death was announced by the Bristol City FC Former Players Association on Twitter.
Garland was regarded a club legend by Bristol City supporters and helped save the club from going bust.
He was one of the Ashton Gate Eight who, on 3 February 1982, tore up their contracts to save the club from financial ruin.
Bristol-born Garland, who was living in Nailsea, was suffering from Parkinson's Disease.
In a tweet, Bristol City FC Former Players said: "It's with great sadness that we here at the FPA have to report the passing of the great Chris Garland.
"A true legend of the club, our thoughts are with the Garland family.
"It's a dark day for Ashton Gate."
Garland made 248 appearances for Bristol City, scoring more than 54 goals, in two spells.
He signed his first deal with the Robins in 1966, staying until he moved to Chelsea for a record £100,000 fee in 1971.
He returned to his hometown club five years later from Leicester City, where he remained until his contract was cancelled in 1982. He played on a match-by-match basis the following season while the club was in the Fourth Division.
In a statement, Bristol City club president, Marina Dolman MBE said: "We are all heartbroken. Chris was a wonderful player and a person. He was a Bristol boy through and through and we all loved him very much."
