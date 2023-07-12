Bristol Waste strikes cancelled after workers accept offer
Waste collection strikes scheduled to take place during July have been called off as workers accept an improved pay offer.
More than 300 refuse workers employed by Bristol Waste were due to walk out on Thursday 13 July.
The move would have affected bin collections, street cleaning and recycling services.
Strike action by refuse workers employed by Suez in South Gloucestershire is still ongoing.
In a statement, a spokesperson from Bristol Waste said: "This is a testament to the cooperative spirit of all parties and the constructive dialogue during the negotiations.
"We hope the agreed pay settlement demonstrates our deep appreciation and commitment towards our workforce, and the important work they do for the city."
Under the deal, Bristol workers will see their pay rise by 8.5% over 12 months, plus a one-off £500 payment.
The workers will also receive between £2,500 and £3,500 in back pay, as the deal is back dated from November 2022.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "This deal was achieved through the strength of Bristol Waste's workers standing together with their union and demanding a fair pay rise.
"Once again, Unite's unrelenting focus on defending and improving jobs, pay and conditions is putting money in the pockets of our members."
