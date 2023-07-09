Man arrested after two hurt in Kingswood pub crash
A man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after two pedestrians were injured when a car left a road and collided with a pub.
The two pedestrians, both men, attended Southmead Minor Injuries Unit following the incident at around 01:20 BST on Regent Street, Kingswood.
The driver of a black Nissan Note, alongside two passengers, left the scene before police arrived.
A man was later arrested and remains in police custody.
Avon and Somerset Police said the car, which caused damage to The Kingswood Colliers pub, has been recovered.
The force have asked anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who saw the car prior to the crash to get in touch.
They also urged anyone with dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone footage to come forward.
