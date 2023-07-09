Hanham: GBH arrest after man suffers serious head injury
A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent after another man was attacked in Bristol.
The victim, in his 30s, suffered a serious head injury after he was punched to the floor in Hanham High Street at around 20:30 BST on Friday.
Avon and Somerset Police said a 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and released on bail.
The force has appealed for witnesses.
A police spokesperson said the injured man had been taken to Southmead Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.
