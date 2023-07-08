Appeal after man suffers serious head injury
A man has suffered a serious head injury after being punched to the floor during an attack in Bristol, police have said.
Avon and Somerset Police said the incident happened on Hanham High Street at around 20:30 BST on Friday.
Police said the offender, along with another man who he was with, ran from the scene following the attack.
The victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to Southmead Hospital.
Police said Hanham High Street was closed for several hours after the attack while specialist forensic investigators examined the area.
Officers investigating the attack have appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.
