'Inspiring' NHS 75th birthday Bristol mural unveiled
- Published
NHS organisations have teamed up with a local artist to create a mural celebrating the NHS's 75th birthday.
Bristol artist Hasan Kamil created the piece on Marlborough Street to pay tribute to its achievements and the commitment of NHS staff.
Mr Kamil used suggestions from local patients and painted three people who represent the NHS's past, present and future.
The street artist said it was an "inspiring theme" to work on.
"This has been a great project to work on," he said.
"The NHS is one of our country's greatest achievements and I'm proud to have played a part in marking its 75th anniversary."
The Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Integrated Care Board worked together to commission the piece.
Chairman of the local NHS Integrated Care Board, Jeff Farrar said a mural felt like "an obvious choice".
"The Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire area is well-known nationally and internationally for its thriving street art scene ," he said.
"There is so much pride locally in the NHS and its staff, and hope and optimism for the service's future, and we're delighted that Hass has been able to capture that sentiment in his artwork.
"We hope it will remain in place for the next 75 years as a legacy for future generations."
