Fears for Bristol arts scene due to delayed funding
- Published
Multiple artistic groups and individuals have warned that delays to funding could threaten the future of a city's vibrant arts scene.
Cultural organisations in Bristol had hoped to have funding confirmed last year but have been told no decision on grants from the city council will be made until March 2024.
A new body is being set up to decide on how grant funding will be allocated.
But some groups said such a delay could put their future at risk.
Hundreds have marched to City Hall in protest, and also launched a petition.
St Pauls Carnival and Bristol Pride are among those affected by the delay in funding, along with dozens of smaller groups who help children and the disadvantaged.
'We can't plan anything'
The organisation Creative Shifts uses art to help hundreds of people with depression and anxiety who are referred to them in Bristol.
Spokesperson Beki Lines said the uncertainty was worrying.
"We were waiting to hear last October, then it was changed to April and then June and now we're looking at March 2024," she said.
"You can't plan anything.
"We have people referred to us that we can't work with because we haven't got the funding."
In an open letter delivered to City Hall, the performers' union Equity said the funding delays will have 'hugely damaging consequences.'
Rachael Fagan, Bristol-based Actress and Equity's South West Councillor, said Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees should also explain his decision-making.
"The creative industries are economically important - we are not 'hobbyists and luvvies' but freelance workers, and the creative community in Bristol is being strangled by a lack of funding.
"The creative economy supports the local economy of Bristol through demand for local services, such as cafes, bars, and shops, and the creative industry places higher demands on suppliers."
A spokesperson for the mayor said: "We agree that culture funding recommendations should be made by a transparent, independent body and have instructed officers to redesign the Cultural Investment Programme process to achieve this aim.
"This year's funds have been held whilst this work is completed and will be awarded after recommendations are received from an independent panel.
"We have continued to fund culture organisations and rolled over last year's funding to ensure there were no gaps."
Bristol City Council said it is not legally obligated to subsidise the arts but "will work closely with partners such as the Arts Council to ensure funding is made available and organisations are supported to deliver the city's world-renowned cultural offer".
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk