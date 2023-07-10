Dambuster coins help Bristol student raise money for RAF charity
- Published
A university student has been inspired to raise money for charity following his friendship with a war veteran.
Acting Pilot Officer Josh Rowles, 24, has been donating money to the RAF Benevolent Fund after learning of the bravery of Sq Ldr George "Johnny" Johnson and those he served with.
Mr Johnson, who lived in Bristol and died last year, was the last surviving member of the Dambusters raid of 1943.
Mr Rowles said he wanted to honour the sacrifices made by the 617 squadron.
The Bristol University Student met Mr Johnson, who was made an MBE in 2017, at an Air Cadet Wing dinner and from there a friendship blossomed.
For Mr Johnson's 100th Birthday, Mr Rowles decided to design, make, and raise money, by selling limited edition badges to honour Mr Johnson.
All the profits from this project went directly to support the RAF Benevolent Fund, and Mr Rowles raised over £3,600 for the charity.
He has now begun designing and selling collectible coins to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Dambusters Raid.
"As a 24-year-old, I am the age many of the Dambusters aircrew were when sent to attack the dams," Mr Rowles said.
"We live in a very different world thanks to the sacrifices made by the young people of that time."
The mission sought to bomb three dams in Germany's Ruhr Valley in 1943.
The operation was a success, but 53 crew members were killed and three became prisoners of war.
The new collectible coins, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Dambusters raid, will feature a Lancaster plane and lightning bolts to represent the 617 squadron's badge.
"I felt for the 80th anniversary, I needed to do something to remember all 133 members of the aircrew involved," Mr Rowles said.
"I set to work on creating a coin design which could become a collector's item.
"These coins, for me, signify the importance of the raid so people can remember either a loved one, a friend or simply just a crew member."
