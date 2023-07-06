Knowle: Broadwalk shopping centre to be demolished after shock u-turn
A 50-year-old shopping centre will be knocked down and replaced with 850 homes after councillors made a surprise u-turn over the plans.
In May, Bristol City Council's planning committee voted unanimously to refuse the redevelopment of Broadwalk Shopping Centre in Knowle.
But they have now granted it permission after the developer said it would include more affordable housing.
Residents opposed to the development say it is too dense for the space.
The mixed-use scheme on the Wells Road, known as Redcatch Quarter, will also include a cinema and a dentist, in buildings that could reach 12 storeys high.
Laura Chapman, from the Knowle Neighbourhood Planning Group said she and her neighbours are "absolutely devastated" at the plans being approved.
She told the BBC that a planning officer had told the neighbourhood group that they did not need to attend the meeting on Wednesday, as the meeting was a formality, and the topic of conversation would be agreeing the grounds for refusal.
"We are also furious at this total and utter subversion of democracy," said Ms Chapman.
"The community have been sidelined, and a democratic decision has been trampled over for reasons that are not yet clear, but which do appear deeply undemocratic," she added.
The plans had been refused in May due to concerns including the height of the buildings and parking provision.
Other concerns included the many homes would only have windows and daylight on one side, known as single aspect, and that only 80 homes that would be classed as affordable housing - fewer than 10%.
The planning committee at Bristol City Council met on Wednesday, initially to ratify their previous refusal but councillors heard a pledge from developers to increase the amount of affordable housing, with help from a grant from Homes England and housing associations.
However, these extra affordable homes would be "likely, but not guaranteed", according to council planning officers, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Conservative councillor Richard Eddy, chairman of the committee said: "This mixed-use scheme is a clear opportunity to give certainty and provide the regeneration of the shopping centre with £200m of investment.
"Plus we're talking over 500 jobs. If we're not successful at appeal, what would be the cost?"
Labour councillor Philippa Hulme said: "The living conditions would be acceptable even though we wish the homes could be developed with less density and fewer homes with single aspect."
Not all councillors on the committee were in favour of approving the plans.
Labour and the Conservatives appeared to change their mind, while the Greens and the Liberal Democrat councillor on the committee said they would still prefer to refuse permission for the plans.
'Bewildered'
Green Councillor Fi Hance said: "I'm bewildered. This was a unanimous decision we all came to at the last meeting.
"Nothing has changed with this application that I'm aware of.
"Our refusal was based on the over-density of the site, based on Bristol City Council planning policy. That hasn't changed.
"My heart goes out not only to the people living around this site, but also those living within it.
"Because the quality of housing is not particularly high, it's very limited, it's a lot of single-aspect housing and it's also quite small."
With the final vote for approval tied, Mr Eddy used his casting vote in favour of the scheme.
Bristol City Council has been approached for comment.
