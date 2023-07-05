Teen arrested after Bristol trans pride event pellet attack
A teenage boy has been arrested after gel pellets were fired in the direction of a trans pride event, police said.
Detectives are treating the incident at Castle Park, in Bristol, on Sunday afternoon, as a hate crime, and they are looking for a second male.
The 14-year-old boy is in custody and a pellet gun has also been recovered.
There was no reports of any serious injuries, but attendees of the event were left shaken by the incident, Avon and Somerset Police said.
Ch Insp Vicks Hayward-Melen said: "This is a positive step in our ongoing investigation into an incident which we are treating as hate crime.
"No one should be subjected to any form of abuse, hate, discrimination or prejudice because of how they choose to live their lives and we are taking this matter very seriously."
Police are asking anyone with further information or footage to come forward.
