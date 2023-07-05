Cheltenham Borough Council might move from Municipal Office
- Published
A council might sell its Municipal Office, where it has been based for the last 107 years.
Cheltenham Borough Council said the historic office buildings in the town centre "are no longer appropriate for use by the council".
Future options for the site will be discussed when cabinet members meet on 11 July.
"The Municipal Offices have been home to the borough council for more than a century," said a spokesperson.
"To meet the needs of a modern local authority and with the move towards hybrid working arrangements, the offices are no longer appropriate for use by the council.
"The carbon footprint is considerable and the building is not accessible for those with mobility requirements."
Councillor Peter Jeffries added: ''For some time, we have had the long-term aspiration to relocate to modern, more flexible office accommodation which meets both existing and future needs and improves customer experience.
"We'd like to reassure residents that we will keep a presence in the town centre."
The Municipal Offices were built as a row of terraced houses on the west side of Cheltenham's promenade.
The project was developed by local publisher Samuel Harward and began in 1823.
The council spokesperson added: "It is expected that any sale will take two to three years before redevelopment would take place."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk