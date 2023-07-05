Pavement parking in Bristol 'putting pedestrians at risk'
Drivers parking on pavements on narrow streets are putting vulnerable pedestrians at risks, residents and active travel campaigners say.
One couple living in Easton in Bristol said they are regularly forced to walk in the road, putting their new born baby at risk.
The Green Party is calling for the city to follow London and impose a total ban on pavement parking.
But the city council said it had only "limited powers to take action".
Residents say the streets of Easton can quickly become impassable to pedestrians with prams or in wheelchairs due to inconsiderate parking and obstructions such as wheelie bins.
One couple, who asked not to be named, said it was very difficult to go for a stroll in their area.
Speaking to BBC West, the father said: "It's a real problem on our street, having a pushchair means we have to go onto the road."
His wife added: "We shouldn't have to walk into the road to get past cars, it is dangerous for us and our baby."
Zoe Banks-Gross, who works for walking and cycling charity Sustrans, said the streets in her area can become "incredibly challenging to navigate".
A recent survey conducted by the charity found 66% of respondents were in favour of a ban on pavement parking in Bristol.
Ms Banks-Gross said: "(Pavement parking) is incredibly inconsiderate, it's not fair for people who are disabled or young mums with push chairs who just can't get around their neighbourhood."
She added: "It's unfair to constantly be prioritising people with more money to drive cars and take up all that space."
One driver acknowledged there was a problem but said there was "no alternative" in neighbourhoods with narrower streets.
"To not park on the pavement, you would have to park on only one side of the road and there are 30 or 40 cars that would have to park miles away," he said.
Council has 'limited powers'
Currently, other than in London, there is no specific offence of "pavement parking", except in relation to heavy goods vehicles.
However some pavement parking can be seen as "causing an obstruction" and dealt with by the police through the issue of a Fixed Penalty Notice and potential removal of the vehicle.
The Green Party in Bristol has launched a petition asking the council to look at the matter urgently.
It has already received than 1,000 signatures.
Councillor David Wilcox said "We want to put a traffic regulation law into the city to say you cannot park on pavements.
"We need to improve the situation for local people."
A spokesperson for Bristol City Council said: "Pavement parking is an issue which remains difficult for councils to manage while they have limited powers to take action.
"The call to government for additional powers to be granted to councils has been made repeatedly over many years, led by the Local Government Association."