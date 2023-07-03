Bristol: Taxi fares to rise by up to 10 per cent
Some taxi fares in a major city could soon rise by almost ten per cent.
Hackney carriage drivers in Bristol - who drive the city's blue taxis - say they are struggling with rising operational costs and have asked the city council to increase journey rates.
The cost of a typical 3-mile daytime journey will rise from £9.20 to £10.10, but many of the increases will be considerably smaller.
Fares in Bristol also rose at a similar rate last year.
For one-mile journeys, day rates are set to go up from £4.80 to £5.10, night rates from £5.70 to £5.90, weekend day rates from £5.40 to £5.70 and weekend night rates from £5.80 to £6.
For a three-mile trip, night rates will increase from £10.70 to £11.30, weekend day rates from £9.80 to £10.70 and weekend night rates from £11 to £11.60.
Mayor Marvin Rees's cabinet will meet on 4 July to approve the increases, which will come into force after 14 days if there are no objections, reports the LDRS.
Any objections would have to be considered before the new prices are confirmed.
A report put together for cabinet said the proposals seem reasonable, but also warned that the needs of drivers to make a living need to be balanced with the needs of customers who rely on taxis.
"The increases are based upon a three-mile journey and will see increases ranging from between 5.4 per cent to 9.8 per cent," it read.
"A further request has been made to increase the cost of carrying additional passengers from 30p/passenger to 50p/passenger."
The report added: "These increases are being justified on the basis of general cost-of-living rises and associated costs the trade are so sensitive to such as increased vehicle prices, parts, fuel and other general increases."
