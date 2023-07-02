Bristol mosque opens space for women in time for Eid
A mosque is opening its new "Sister's Space" for tours as part of Eid Fest.
Easton Jamia Mosque in Bristol will also offer children's activities and street stalls on St Marks Road.
Members of the mosque are particularly proud to show off their new "Sister's Space", where women can go to pray.
"There was a lot of demand that we need to open up a space that was dedicated to the sisters and children," said Abdul Malik, chair of Easton Jamia Mosque.
"There are a lot of people who want to use the mosque who maybe don't want to come to the men's section."
In Islam, there is no obligation for women to pray in congregation and Mr Malik said opening this space was "pushing the boundaries a bit".
"But we feel that as a mosque, if there is the demand, of course we should accommodate that," he added.
"I think on St Marks Road we've always been a community that comes together, where diversity is celebrated.
"Today is about bringing the Muslim community together but it's also about showing off the mosque and making sure everyone knows that this space is available to them."
