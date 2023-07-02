Doug Naysmith: Former Bristol North West MP dies aged 82
- Published
Former Labour MP Doug Naysmith has died aged 82, it has been announced.
Dr Naysmith served as the MP for Bristol North West from 1997 to 2010 and also as a city councillor.
In a statement, the city's Labour MPs Darren Jones, Kerry McCarthy, Karin Smyth and Thangam Debbonaire said the "proud Scotsman" had "made a huge contribution" to Bristol and the party.
Mr Jones said the ex-MP was supportive after he failed to secure a seat in 2015 and "told me to keep going".
Prior to being an MP, Dr Naysmith sat on Bristol City Council and was the Hillfields ward councillor from 1981 to 1998.
He first ran for Parliament in the Cirencester and Tewkesbury seat in 1987 and finished third, before narrowly being defeated by the incumbent Tory MP for Bristol North West, Michael Stern, in 1992.
He subsequently beat Mr Stern in the 1997 general election and won the seat twice more before stepping down ahead of the 2010 poll.
After leaving Westminster, he returned to the city council, serving as Avonmouth's representative from 2010 until 2014 after winning the ballot on a "lucky dip".
Both he and and Conservative Spud Murphy polled 1,878 votes and after three recounts, their names were put into a ballot box and the returning officer pulled out Dr Naysmith's - giving him an extra vote.
In their statement, the MPs said they would miss the politician and wanted to "pay tribute to his decades of public service".
"Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time," they said.
Mr Jones added on Twitter that after he lost in the 2015 general election, "Doug told me to keep going and we were both delighted to have won Bristol North West back in 2017".
"He did say though, that politicians with beards earn fewer votes and advised I shaved mine off," he added.
Ms McCarthy said Dr Naysmith was "a lovely man, a great source of expertise on science and health policy in Parliament, and a pleasure to work with".
